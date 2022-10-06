Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53-$2.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.40 billion-$17.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.34 billion. Corteva also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $3.70-$4.35 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.27.

Corteva Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.23.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

