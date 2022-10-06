CoreStarter Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,083.00 (CSTR)

CoreStarter (CSTR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. CoreStarter has a total market capitalization of $167,393.33 and $26,083.00 worth of CoreStarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoreStarter has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. One CoreStarter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoreStarter Profile

CoreStarter’s genesis date was November 17th, 2021. CoreStarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,319,752 tokens. CoreStarter’s official message board is www.corestarter.medium.com. CoreStarter’s official Twitter account is @corestarter and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoreStarter’s official website is www.corestarter.com.

CoreStarter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoreStarter (CSTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. CoreStarter has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoreStarter is 0.0044559 USD and is up 9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $117,605.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.corestarter.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoreStarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoreStarter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoreStarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

