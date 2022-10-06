Contrasting Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN)

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) and Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nikola and Cenntro Electric Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 17,820.68 -$690.44 million ($1.85) -2.00 Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 30.46 -$16.42 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Cenntro Electric Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola.

This table compares Nikola and Cenntro Electric Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -114.83% -74.04% Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nikola and Cenntro Electric Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 5 2 0 2.29 Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nikola presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 192.79%. Given Nikola’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.3% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

