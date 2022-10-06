Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.05. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of STZ traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.14. 58,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,717. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.59 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.13.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $346,683,875.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $320,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

