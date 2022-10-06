Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $271.13.

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after buying an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after buying an additional 392,964 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,122,000 after buying an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,412,000 after buying an additional 176,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $235.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.37. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

