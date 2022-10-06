ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,005,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of ConocoPhillips worth $90,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,798,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 19,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.86. The stock had a trading volume of 246,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,783,433. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

