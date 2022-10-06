ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798,284 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.29% of ConocoPhillips worth $341,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,743 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,538 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 91,828 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after buying an additional 55,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 410,319 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 194.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,915 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,467 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

Shares of COP traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.42. 163,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,783,433. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

