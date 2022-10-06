Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

