Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 54.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.8%.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 71,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
