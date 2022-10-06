Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Barclays

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Computer Modelling Group Stock Down 3.5 %

CMG stock traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$4.98. 23,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$4.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.86. The firm has a market cap of C$400.07 million and a P/E ratio of 21.74.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.