Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Price Performance

CVGI stock opened at $4.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $154.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $250.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,515,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 295,290 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 94,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 304,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

