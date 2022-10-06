Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $95.44 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.94.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Comerica to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Comerica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Comerica Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 39,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 38.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.61. Comerica has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.26 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.