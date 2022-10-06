Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,532 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,429 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.38. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

