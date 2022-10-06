Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,919,828 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 293,312 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.14. 943,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

