Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.13. 331,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. The stock has a market cap of $132.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

