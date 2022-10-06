Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $274.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Cognex by 50.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Cognex by 121.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

