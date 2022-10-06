Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Lowered to $66.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

