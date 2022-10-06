CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Position Boosted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 938,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy comprises about 2.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $63,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 921,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $57.02. 99,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,996. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 31.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

