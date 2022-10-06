CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CMC Materials by 650.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

