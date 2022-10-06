Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 3%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. 144,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

About Clearway Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.