Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Up 3%

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.73. 144,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Clearway Energy Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.63.
Clearway Energy Increases Dividend
About Clearway Energy
Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearway Energy (CWEN.A)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.