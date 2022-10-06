Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Position Boosted by Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.

Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 484,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,747 shares during the period. Clear Secure accounts for 6.0% of Revolution Growth Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Clear Secure worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 611.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter worth $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Clear Secure by 51.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,513. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.79 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

In other Clear Secure news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $163,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

