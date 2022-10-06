Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.89

Shares of Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$71.89 and traded as low as C$70.00. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$72.50, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.66.

Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C($3.00) million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Angus Cole bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,091,700.

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

