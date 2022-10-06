Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 187,063 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $72,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $172.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

