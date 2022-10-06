Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cingulate Trading Up 15.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cingulate

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

In related news, Director Peter J. Werth bought 74,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 946,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,271.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 31.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Cingulate during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cingulate during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cingulate by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 100,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cingulate Company Profile

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

