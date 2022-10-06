Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $72.51 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200-day moving average is $90.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

