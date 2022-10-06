Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLAW) Trading 4.8% Higher

Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLAW – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.45 and last traded at $23.76. Approximately 5,661 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 12,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Chord Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.