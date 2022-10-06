Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.35

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.42, with a volume of 659346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.75.

CHP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.86, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.52.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

