China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.39 and last traded at 0.39. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 12,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.39.

CMCLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of China Molybdenum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Molybdenum in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Molybdenum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.44.

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

