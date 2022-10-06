Chavant Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Shares Down 3.5%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.06 and last traded at $10.07. 842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of Chavant Capital Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chavant Capital Acquisition stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAYU – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Chavant Capital Acquisition were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Chavant Capital Acquisition

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

