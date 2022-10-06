Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.15. Central Pacific Financial has a twelve month low of $20.19 and a twelve month high of $30.97.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $70.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.25 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

