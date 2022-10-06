CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Trading Down 3.1%

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $27.91. 60,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,521,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 579.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

