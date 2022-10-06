Centcex (CENX) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Centcex (CENX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Centcex has a market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $31,859.00 worth of Centcex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centcex token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centcex has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Centcex Token Profile

Centcex’s launch date was November 16th, 2021. Centcex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Centcex’s official website is centcex.com. Centcex’s official Twitter account is @centcex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Centcex

According to CryptoCompare, “Centcex (CENX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Centcex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centcex is 0.00140487 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $59,624.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centcex.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centcex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centcex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centcex using one of the exchanges listed above.

