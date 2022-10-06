Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.79 and last traded at $16.03. 150,481 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 188,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($68.37) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.03.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

