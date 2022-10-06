CDbio (MCD) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

CDbio (MCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One CDbio token can now be purchased for approximately $1.91 or 0.00009437 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CDbio has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. CDbio has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $496,049.00 worth of CDbio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CDbio

CDbio was first traded on January 24th, 2022. CDbio’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for CDbio is www.cdbio.global. CDbio’s official Twitter account is @cdbioofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CDbio (MCD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CDbio has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CDbio is 2.03246567 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $621,941.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cdbio.global/.”

