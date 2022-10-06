CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.71

Shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.71 and traded as low as $5.94. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 495,524 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

In other news, Director John R. Bartholdson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $58,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,467.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $125,795.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,369,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200,515 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 14,414 shares during the period.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

