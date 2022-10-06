CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 379,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

