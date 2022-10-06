CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.90.
CatchMark Timber Trust Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of CTT stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile
CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.