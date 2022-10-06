CatBoy (CATBOY) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

CatBoy (CATBOY) traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, CatBoy has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. CatBoy has a market capitalization of $149,563.34 and approximately $12,052.00 worth of CatBoy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CatBoy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CatBoy

CatBoy’s genesis date was February 28th, 2022. CatBoy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for CatBoy is catboytoken.com. CatBoy’s official Twitter account is @bsccatboy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CatBoy is https://reddit.com/r/catboyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CatBoy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CatBoy (CATBOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CatBoy has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CatBoy is 0.00155203 USD and is down -4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3,240.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catboytoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatBoy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CatBoy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CatBoy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

