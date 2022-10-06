Castello Coin (CAST) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,370.00

Castello Coin (CAST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, Castello Coin has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Castello Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000509 BTC on exchanges. Castello Coin has a total market capitalization of $13.28 million and $99,370.00 worth of Castello Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

Castello Coin was first traded on July 1st, 2021. Castello Coin’s total supply is 440,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,316,104 tokens. Castello Coin’s official Twitter account is @castellocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Castello Coin is castellocoin.com. The Reddit community for Castello Coin is https://reddit.com/r/castello_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castello Coin (CAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Castello Coin has a current supply of 440,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Castello Coin is 0.10400218 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $94,437.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://castellocoin.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castello Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castello Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castello Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

