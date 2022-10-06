Carroll Investors Inc Sells 2,378 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Carroll Investors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands accounts for 0.9% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after purchasing an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,087,879 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after acquiring an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,585,224 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $450,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,111,869 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,938,000 after acquiring an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 214,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,948,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

