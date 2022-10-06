Carroll Investors Inc Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Carroll Investors Inc decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 8.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,554,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $6.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,513.12. 1,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,007. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,627.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,478.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,895.99.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.03 by $0.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,829.38.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total transaction of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.96, for a total value of $2,304,066.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,795,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,825 shares of company stock worth $15,603,167 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

