Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,097 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.0% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.88% of Carlisle Companies worth $602,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies
In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.
Carlisle Companies Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.
