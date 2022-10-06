Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132,097 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.0% of Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 4.88% of Carlisle Companies worth $602,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4,959.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,780,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after acquiring an additional 55,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,238.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 55,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 54,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total value of $12,850,408.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $297.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.93. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.66 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 20.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.