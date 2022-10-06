Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $11.09. 6,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 996,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBU. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.
