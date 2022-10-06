CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Director Sells $37,089.83 in Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,010.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CareCloud Stock Up 0.2 %

MTBCO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.14. CareCloud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $27.45.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

