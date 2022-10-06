CAPROCK Group Inc. Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Price Performance

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.01. 72,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.08 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.62. The company has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

