CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.7 %

MA stock traded down $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $299.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The firm has a market cap of $289.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.