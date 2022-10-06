CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

AXP traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.41. The stock had a trading volume of 109,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

