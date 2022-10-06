CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Waters comprises 0.7% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Waters by 144.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Waters by 48.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Trading Down 1.1 %

WAT stock traded down $3.28 on Thursday, hitting $287.56. 12,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,954. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $269.37 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

