CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 5,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,654,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,239,178. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

