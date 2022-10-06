CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 8,285 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE PLD traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 174,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,775,753. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.73 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

