CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 2,414 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,669,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,904,000 after purchasing an additional 311,238 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.