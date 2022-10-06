CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 33,098 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 199,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

